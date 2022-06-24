Northwest Missouri State track and field wrapped up its season May 28 after competing in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
However, there was no need to close the book on a magical season for one Bearcat, who got an opportunity to showcase his skills on a national level.
Reece Smith, a sophomore distance runner, began last year not on the track but instead on the sideline.
After some X-rays in late July, Smith had a femoral stress reaction, which is the precursor to a stress fracture in his right femur. He had to stop running for 12 weeks to let it heal, otherwise he could’ve been out for five months.
This resulted in Smith losing all his summer fitness and stamina. He began running again in the middle of the cross country season, but he was nowhere near competing shape. Due to this, Smith focused on the upcoming indoor and outdoor season.
“Losing three months, it’s hard to just come in and be effective in our conference, our region, and in the nation,” Smith said. “The nation doesn’t wait up for you when you’re hurt.”
The nation didn’t need to wait up on Smith, as he plowed through the indoor and outdoor competition, etching his name in the record books for Northwest.
On May 27, the day before the season came to an official close, Smith had one goal in his sights … a national championship in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Throughout his career, the 3,000 meter distances have been his best. In Smith's first year on campus, he was asked to attempt the 3,000-meter steeplechase, although he’s never ran the event before.
“I pretty much had no idea what I was doing the first time I got into steeple,” Smith said through laughter.
After his first trail run, he achieved a provisional mark. His second trial run, Smith achieved the auto qualifying mark for nationals. In the nationals race, he finished fifth.
Now it was time to test his limits for a national championship, where he didn’t disappoint.
Smith blew the field away with an NCAA Division II national championship record time of 8:33.64. Smith's time is the fifth-best ever recorded by a men's NCAA Division II runner at any meet.
“I think it kind of brings some validation to our program,” Smith said. “To bring home a national title was just really cool. You know, it's a whole team effort, so it's really cool to do that for not only myself, but my teammates as well.”
This wouldn’t be the only honor Smith would receive this past season. On June 6, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named Smith the Central Region Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year.
To pile onto the awards, Smith also received All-Region honors in the 5,000 meter & 3,000-meter steeplechase.
“It’s not like we have a bunch of not very competitive people fighting for those awards, so I think it’s cool to get those in a competitive field,” Smith said. “I think, just like the culture around Northwest athletics has really helped prepare to succeed in big athletic moments, and just kind of push the envelope and want more for yourself.”
Smith’s achievements opened up the doorway for him to compete at the legendary Griswold Stadium for the Portland Track Festival.
Smith was among the 23 competitors in the event that included Evan Jager, Olympic silver medalist and the American record holder in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. He placed 10th overall with a clocking of 8:42.07 in rainy conditions.
“It was really cool to warm up next to professional athletes and see guys I’ve seen on TV and dreamed of watching race in person,” Smith said. “It was unlike any other track meet I’ve been to.”
As for Smith, his next goal is competing in the U.S. Championships, as he just missed the cut this year. He’s hoping to continue his impressive young career.
