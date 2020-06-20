Northwest Missouri State's Board of Regents unanimously approved the University's 2020-21 budget Thursday. The budget totals $124.7 million, according to a news release.

The board also unanimously approved a proposal to revise the fall 2020 academic schedule to attempt to experience as little disruption as possible related to COVID-19, the release said.

The revised calendar will begin on Wednesday Aug. 19 and will continue through Tuesday, Nov.24. The week of Nov. 30 is designated for preparation for final exams. The exams will take place online during the week . of Dec. 7.

The relalese said the Board also approved the University's recommendation to use its seconded allocation of the CARES Act funding. The funding in the second allocation is around $2.4 million, the release said. The funds will help Northwest offset refunds of nearly $4.2 million to students who moved away from campus and did not use campus dining services not used when transitioning online.

The approved budgets will include anticipated COVID-19 mitigation expenses as well as use of general reserve funds, as approved by the Board last month, the release said.

While Northwest received a total of about $4.8 million in CARES Act funds, federal guidelines required the University to distribute 50 percent of that money to eligible students to help them cover expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19, the release said.

Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski and Board Chair Dr. Marilou Joyner opened Thursday's meeting with statements regarding issues of race at Northwest.

"We-as a nation, a state and a campus- have been talking about racial diversity and inclusivity for all, but we just haven't made sufficient progress, Jasinski said thursday according to the news-release.

Northwest has opened itself to confronting it's own blind spots regarding diversity and inclusion in the midst of racial tension, the release said. Jasinski and Joyner said Northwest and the board of Regents are ready to listen and share tough conversations about systemic issues of bias and racism