Northwest All-Stars 14u baseball team keeps on rolling as they will represent the state of Missouri at the Junior League World Series Baseball Regional tournament.
After claiming victory at the state tournament in late July in Joplin, the team has put themselves in position to make the Junior League World Series National tournament if they are able to claim the top spot in the Central Regional in Midland, Michigan, during the Aug. 6 through Aug. 12 tournament.
Their head coach Nate Zeikle has said that others have compared the team to the movie “Hoosiers” based on the team’s construct and “never count them out” mentality. The team consists of some of the best 14 and under baseball players from the more rural cities in Northwest Missouri including King City, Ravenwood and Maysville. Some players even hail from Conception Junction.
Zeikle says Northwest All-Stars has prided themselves on developing these young baseball players by having the best character of all the teams they compete against from tournament to tournament. Zeikle has said they’ve received compliments for how well behaved the team is during competition.
Northwest All-Stars journey to winning the Central Regional tournament begins on Saturday Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. against the Burbank National Little League team who represents the state of Illinois.
