Missouri Northwest All-Stars 14U

Northwest All-Stars 14U claimed the Missouri Junior League Championship by defeating the Joplin Little League Baseball team on July 24.

 Photo courtesy of Abby Sooter

Northwest All-Stars 14u baseball team keeps on rolling as they will represent the state of Missouri at the Junior League World Series Baseball Regional tournament.

After claiming victory at the state tournament in late July in Joplin, the team has put themselves in position to make the Junior League World Series National tournament if they are able to claim the top spot in the Central Regional in Midland, Michigan, during the Aug. 6 through Aug. 12 tournament.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.