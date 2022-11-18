South Korea Koreas Tensions

In this photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, four South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets, left top, and four US Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over South Korea during a joint air drill Friday in South Korea.

 Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea | North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland.

While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems.

