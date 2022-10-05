South Korea Koreas Tensions

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station on Thursday in Seoul, South Korea.

 Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea | North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang's previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.

The latest missile launches suggest North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is determined to continue with weapons tests aimed at boosting his nuclear arsenal in defiance of international sanctions. Many experts say Kim's goal is to eventually win U.S. recognition as a legitimate nuclear state and the lifting of those sanctions, though the international community has shown no sign of allowing that to happen.

