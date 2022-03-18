North Central Missouri College Foundation recently announced dual-credit scholarships to 28 students in counties within its service area. The recipients of the annual Jack N. Young, Mildred M. Young, Noble J. Young and Myra A. Young Dual Credit Scholarship were given a one-time $324 scholarship to use toward their tuition. There were 122 applications received, and winners were selected by the NCMC Foundation Scholarship Committee.
Area students included are:
Cainsville, Missouri
Emma Harding.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Keegan Peterson.
Fairfax, Missouri
Kierra McDonald.
North Mercer, Missouri
Kylie Gannon.
Princeton, Missouri
Andrew Rhoads.
Savannah, Missouri
Jaymee Dennis.
