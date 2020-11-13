ROSENDALE, Mo. — The 8-Man District 3 Championship game had the entire crowd on the edge of their seats up until the very end of the contest when North Andrew claimed the victory over South Holt/Nodaway-Holt, 26-21.

The game started off hot as North Andrew sophomore Hayden Ecker ran 12 yards for a touchdown, putting the Cardinals on the board only a few minutes in.

With roughly five minutes left in the first quarter, the Spartans scored and took the lead after South Holt/Nodaway-Holt junior Brody Scroggins ran one yard into the end zone.

The second quarter slowed down, as no one scored for the majority of the half before North Andrew senior quarterback Carson Thomas ran in for a seven yard score, leaving the Cardinals up at the half with a lead of 14-7.

Spartans head coach Josh Petersen said he wished they would have minimized the turnovers in the first half, but in the end he was proud of his team.

“It’s what killed us,” Petersen said. “Other than that, I can’t complain about how the guys played. One of the best groups I’ve ever coached. They’re phenomenal kids. They came out and gave it everything they had.”

The second half of the game started strong for the Cardinals as they scored two more touchdowns within the first several minutes of the third quarter, putting the score at 26-7.

But the Spartans bounced back as they also scored two more times in the third quarter, making the score at 26-21 as the teams marched into the final quarter.

Both teams were close to scoring several times throughout the fourth quarter, but neither team could finish their play.

The game remained close in the last 20 seconds as the Spartans had 18 yards to go, but after an attempted pass got knocked out of the air by the Cardinals, the final score was set in stone at 26-21.

Cardinals head coach Dwyane Williams said he was grateful for the victory, but he was more proud of how his squad competed.

“We were excited because we played a great football team and we were able to pull out a victory in the end, and we did it our way,” Williams said. “We’ve been knocked out of the playoffs the last two years by the eventual state champ, so to have a victory today and having a chance to keep on going is key for these seniors because they’ve worked really hard.”

North Andrew senior quarterback Carson Thomas said that the atmosphere of the night was one of the best parts of the victory, and this was the team’s chance to make a name for themselves.

“Since day one people have doubted us,” Thomas said. “They had us coming in at the beginning of the season ranked eighth in the state...We just like proving them wrong.”

North Andrew will compete against Stanberry next Friday in the state semifinals at 7 p.m.