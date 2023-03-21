Train Derailment Ohio

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains on Feb. 6. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Norfolk Southern's CEO is offering support for some parts of a bipartisan Senate bill to put tougher safety regulations on railroads after last month's fiery hazardous materials train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

CEO Alan Shaw is under pressure from senators and federal safety regulators to step up his commitment to safety regulations as he appears before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday. Under aggressive questioning from senators earlier this month in a separate hearing, he committed to voluntary safety upgrades and earnestly apologized for the derailment that upended life in East Palestine, Ohio. But Shaw had stopped short of endorsing proposed safety regulations under the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

