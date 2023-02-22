Railroad Contract Talks

A Norfolk Southern freight train travels on Feb. 9 East Palestine, Ohio. 

 Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Norfolk Southern on Wednesday became the third major freight railroad to offer some of its employees paid sick time, announcing a deal with one of its unions in response to workers' quality-of life complaints that arose during contract negotiations.

The agreement to provide about 3,000 track maintenance workers in the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union with sick time offered some positive news for the railroad as it works to clean up the mess after its fiery derailment in eastern Ohio earlier this month.

