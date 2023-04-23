Cardinals Mariners Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a game Sunday in Seattle. 

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — Lars Nootbaar homered on the first pitch of the game, Nolan Gorman added a three-run shot and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 Sunday to prevent a three-game sweep.

Paul DeJong also went deep in his season debut and Jack Flaherty recovered from early trouble to pitch six solid innings with nine strikeouts for St. Louis.

