A national nonprofit group is hoping to set a precedent for animal rights’ advocates through a civil case involving a pit bull that was shot in St. Joseph two years ago.

On April 26, 2018, Robin Musser, Jacob Carter and Dale Carter were searching for morel mushrooms near the Bluff Woods Conservation Area when they came across a white, female pit bull that had been shot twice in the head.

The dog was still alive, but required intensive medical care at Angels Vet Express. Lagartha, or Laggie, as she came to be called, was eventually transferred to BluePearl Veterinary Partners in Kansas City by Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption.

Laggie was eventually adopted by Shane and Danielle Rudman, who alraedy were caring for another pitbull that had been shot, Lucky. The Rudmans were the founders of the Animal Justice League of America, and chose to take Laggie’s case as their first step in seeking justice for abused animals through legal means.

“Criminal law doesn't work in animal abuse cases, for two reasons,” Shane Rudman said. “First of all, animal abusers are usually known in their community to commit other crimes. They're usually known as a dangerous person, and if you provide evidence or speak out against the person that abused them, you're putting yourself at risk.”

Rudman said that along with fear of abusers, criminal law also does not work in cases of animal abuse because the laws surrounding abuse are unclear and usually cost the taxpayers money in the form of public defenders,

Rudman instead chose to go after the man he believes shot Laggie, Jeff Smith, and Laggie’s former owner, Stacie McGinley, through a civil suit. The Rudmans and Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption are seeking over $25,000 to cover the medical expenses of the pit bull that lived 15 more months after being shot.

“The story that I got from the relatives that were involved was that Jeff agreed to shoot the dog,” Rudman said. “Stacy wanted the dog put down, but couldn't afford to put the dog down. And so she asked Jeff Smith to shoot the dog.”

Rudman said he hopes that this civil case, which he feels confident he will win, will set a precedent for other groups seeking justice for animal abuse.

“We intend to use Jeff Smith and Laggie’s case to create case law to give every other attorney in Missouri, a track to run on,” Rudman said. “So once we win a verdict in a civil trial against him, all abusers in the state of Missouri better wake up.”

The jury trial was approved by Judge Kate Schaeffer on Tuesday when she overruled Smith’s request to dismiss the suit against him. The trial is set to begin on Oct. 13 of this year, and Rudman expects to see many supporters of Laggie and the AJLA in the courtroom.

“I believe in this town, there's no way the courtroom will even hold the gallery that wants to show up,” Rudman said. “It’s going to be emotional, but we said at the press conference, we adopted a Purple Heart for her, for Laggie’s color is purple, because it's like she took one for the team.”

Rudman said that by bringing civil suits against animal abusers, and working with investigators and prosecutors to prosecute animal abusers, he hopes to eliminate violent crimes, with many studies showing animal abusers often abuse women and children as well.

Rudman also plans to continue to rescue dogs in crisis, making another stop in St. Joseph recently to the home of John Martorelli, who gained a lot of online attention in October when a puppy was attacked and killed by a pack of pit bulls.

“The guy accepted 100% responsibility, we evaluated all the dogs and he surrendered all the dogs to us but the mom and dad,” Rudman said. “I'm up here trying to work with his attorney to make sure that they get to live, even if they don't live with him; we’ll place them someplace else.”

In the field and in the courtroom, the Rudmans, the AJLA and Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption plan to fight with the same spirit that they saw in Laggie.

"It's amazing to see the character and the fight some of these dogs have like her," Rudman said. "The odds of her surviving that, she didn't just survive. She thrived for for 15 months."

Those wanting to get involved in the AJLA can visit http://www.animaljla.org/