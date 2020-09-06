No one has been hurt after fire and medical crews responded to apartments west of the Belt Highway area on Sunday night and extinguished a small manifestation of flames in an upper floor apartment.

The fire was first reported at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

A scene commander with the first division of the St. Joseph Fire Department said that the fire in the 1600 block of Brookside Drive had been quickly put out; property damage was minimal.

Buchanan County EMS and the St. Joseph Police Department assisted at the scene.