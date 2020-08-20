Nodaway Valley Bank has helped provide a financial lifeline to businesses and organizations impacted by COVID-19, through participation in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

Nodaway Valley Bank took an early lead in promoting Paycheck Protection Program loans to help stabilize the local economy by staving off potential employee layoffs and business closures. As a result of its diversified commercial customer base, the bank processed more than 700 loans ranging from a couple of thousand dollars to several million.

The Paycheck Protection Program provides a forgivable loan equal to eight weeks of payroll and benefits, provided employment levels are maintained during the covered period.

“As a ‘Main Street lender,’ we’ve been able to help a variety of businesses and institutions, ranging from sole proprietors, such as hair salons and small retail shops with one or two employees to large manufacturers with several hundred employees,” Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer Sean O'Riley said.

The bank estimates that the Paycheck Protection Program loans it has originated cover more than 8,000 jobs in the communities it serves.