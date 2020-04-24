Nodaway Valley Bank has opened a Loan Production Office at 2425 N.W. Prairie View Road in Platte City and is seeking approval to open a full-service branch.

Kelly Parkhurst, Travis Boyer, Marvin Davis and Leann Downing joined the bank to help develop new loan customers in the Platte and Clay County area.

Nodaway Valley Bank was founded in Maryville, Missouri, in 1868 and is the largest independently owned and operated bank in Northwest Missouri.

The bank has eight locations and approximately $932 million in resources as of Dec. 31, 2019.

“We see an opportunity to participate in Platte and Clay counties’ economic growth,” said Chairman & CEO James Robinson. “The Northland is used to community banking with local decision-making. Our de-centralized organizational structure gives our experienced lenders in each community the ability to make decisions that are often delayed by additional approval levels in larger banks. We think people on the move will appreciate our approach to business.”