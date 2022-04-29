O’FALLON, Mo. — Prosecutors won’t bring charges against two suburban St. Louis police officers who fatally shot a teenager inside a car.
St. Charles County Prosecutor Timothy Lohmar said in a letter to the O’Fallon officers’ police chief that the officers believed their lives and the community’s safety were at risk when they fatally shot 17-year-old Christopher Jones in January, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Police said Jones and a passenger were asleep in a stolen car parked in an O’Fallon cul-de-sac when the officers approached the vehicle and ordered them to open the locked doors. Police on Thursday released body camera video of the encounter, showing Officer Matthew Vegovisch approaching the driver’s side with his gun drawn and ordering Jones to open the door. When Jones failed to do so immediately, Vegovisch smashed the window with his gun.
Jones then backed into the officers’ squad car and sped off, and Vegovisch and Officer Michael Manzella fired multiple shots into the car, hitting Jones twice. The teen later died at a hospital.
The 17-year-old passenger was not injured and was arrested after the car came to a stop.
Vegovisch later told investigators he saw someone in the car holding a handgun when he walked up to it. Police said a handgun that had been reported stolen was found in the teens’ car.
