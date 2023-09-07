Concept of tasty lunch with Napoleon cake on gray table

Backyard barbecues beckon and poolside entertaining reigns supreme every summer. After guests have had their fill of fire-licked grilled burgers, hot dogs and chicken, a refreshing dessert that won't have summertime hosts sweating preparation can make for the perfect culinary capper.

"Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars" marry tangy cream cheese with sweet and velvety banana pudding atop a cookie crust. They're easy to prepare ahead of time and easily sliced when the dessert bell beckons. Double up the recipe if you're expecting a crowd or want to have a few leftovers - they're that delicious. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of Lena Abraham, senior food editor and stylist at Delish.

