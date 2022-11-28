LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, MJ Rice added 19 and ninth-ranked Kansas bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 87-55 rout of Texas Southern on Monday night.

Grady Dick had 15 points, Josef Yesufu 14 and KJ Adams 10 for the Jayhawks (7-1), who fell to No. 13 Tennessee in the title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. They improved to 109-16 after a loss under coach Bill Self, who made his first regular-season appearance in Allen Fieldhouse after missing the first three home games to a school-imposed suspension.

