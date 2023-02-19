Baylor Kansas Basketball

Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. dunks against Baylor during the first half of a game on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan.  DaJuan Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half as No. 5 Kansas stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit and beat No. 9 Baylor 87-71 Saturday.

The Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) outscored the Bears 55-26 in the second half.

