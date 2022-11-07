LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Gradey Dick added 23 points in his debut, and No. 5 Kansas began defense of its national championship without suspended coach Bill Self in an 89-64 rout of Omaha on Monday night.

Bobby Pettiford Jr. added 13 points, Dajuan Harris had 11 points and eight assists, and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 10 for the Jayhawks, who broke open a close game in the second half with two big runs.

