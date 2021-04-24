Benedictine Women's Lacrosse is headed back to the Lacrosse Championship.

The Lady Ravens won their third consecutive KCAC tournament title by defeating Missouri Baptist 23-3 Saturday at Legacy Field and will be making the trip back to Savannah, Georgia May 5-8 for nationals after last season was cut short.

"We were so hungry for it," junior Clare Ryan said. "Since coming back to school in the fall, we've been so excited to get out here every single day so we've been waiting for this and it's amazing that it's finally here."

Head coach Amanda Magee said she feels so fortunate for the program to be making its fifth trip to nationals under her.

"It's beyond exciting especially with everything that happened last year," Magee said. "Back in January nobody was really sure how far we'd get through the conference season or if nationals would even happen. It feels like a miracle we made it this far."

Junior Aidan McEnerney had a season-high for the team in goals with seven in the game after just scoring six against Ottawa in the semifinals.

"She was unstoppable today," Magee said. "She was not going to let anyone get in her way and her shot placement was absolutely beautiful."

McEnerney said the feeling of a conference title and a berth to nationals never gets old.

"The feeling is like the first time every single time," McEnerney said "It's unreal. This team is really something special."

Junior Clare Ryan had four goals and six assists on the day as well earning her 100th career assist as a Raven.

Ryan was humbled by the achievement and was happy that the assist went to her roommate and fellow junior standout Natalie Wechter.

"I had no idea I was even close to that and it was an awesome surprise," Ryan said. "I love that it was to Natalie since we've been living with each other the past two years and such a good duo."

Magee said Ryan is truly a gifted reader of the defense on the field.

"That stat is spectacular considering she didn't have a sophomore season," Magee said. "She is the epitome of a selfless teammate, she sees the field so well and is so smart."

Magee praised the work ethic of her squad through everything they have had to deal with since preparing for the season in the fall to winning the KCACK title again.

"They have worked so hard this year with everything they've had to deal with since the fall," Magee said. "It has been a very difficult year for them and I couldn't ask for a better bunch of girls."

BC will find out when and who they play during the selection show Saturday.