Oklahoma has won 21 consecutive November games dating to 2014 , — a run that has fueled five straight Big 12 titles and led the program to coin the term “Championship November.”

The Sooners hope to keep it going against Kansas on Saturday so they can stay within range of the leaders. Oklahoma is a game behind Kansas State and Iowa State.

The Sooners are on a three-game winning streak, and one of the keys has been freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler’s maturity. During the streak, he has thrown seven touchdown passes and just one interception while becoming more of a threat as a runner. Rattler leads the Big 12 in yards passing.

The Sooners seem to have figured things out since losing to Kansas State and Iowa State. Riley never seemed to lose focus, consistently saying the team has the potential to improve significantly.

While Oklahoma has improved, Kansas has struggled this season under coach Les Miles. The Jayhawks have lost all their games by double digits. The past two losses were particularly bad — 55-14 at Kansas State and 52-22 at home against Iowa State.