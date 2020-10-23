Some things to watch in the Big 12 on Saturday, the first time in three weeks with a full slate of conference games:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State. The Cyclones (3-1, 3-0 Big 12) are looking to improve to 4-0 in conference play for the first time in school history — in any league, not only the Big 12. They play the well-rested Cowboys (3-0, 2-0), who are coming off consecutive bye weeks after their scheduled open date was followed by their game last Saturday at Baylor being pushed back to December 12 because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Bears' program. It was the first time since the 1918 pandemic that Oklahoma State has had consecutive weekends off during a regular season. Iowa State sophomore Breece Hall is the Big 12's leading rusher with 132.8 yards per game. Oklahoma State junior Chuba Hubbard, the FBS's top rusher last season, is averaging 113 yards rushing this year.

BEST MATCHUP

Oklahoma offense vs. TCU defense. Offensive-minded Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley vs. defensive-minded TCU coach Gary Patterson. The Sooners have scored at least 28 points in 56 consecutive games — the next-longest active streak is SMU's 18 in a row. Even with freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, the Sooners are averaging 41.5 points and 502 yards per game. "It's always an interesting ballgame," Patterson said. "You better come with an open mind so you can change. ... You've got to start from the very beginning when you play them."

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Big 12 leading passer Sam Ehlinger (302.8 yards per game) has accounted for 21 Texas touchdowns this season. The senior quarterback has thrown 16 TDs and run for a Longhorns-best five. ... Austin native and Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer is only 83 yards shy of having the second-most passing yards in Bears history. Going into a game at Texas that will be his 33rd career start at Baylor, Brewer's 8,113 yards trail only 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III's 10,366 and Bryce Petty's 8,195. ... West Virginia leads the Big 12 and is third nationally in pass defense, allowing only 149 yards per game. The Mountaineers have more interceptions (6) than TD passes allowed (5).

LONGSHOT

Kansas (0-4, 0-3) is a nearly three-touchdown underdog for its Sunflower State showdown at No. 20 Kansas State (3-1, 3-0). The Wildcats are going for their 12th consecutive win in the series that dates back to 1902.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Texas Tech junior quarterback Henry Colombi, who at Utah State the past two seasons backed up first-round NFL draft pick Jordan Love, will get his first college start when he replaces Alan Bowman as the starter for the Red Raiders (1-3, 0-3) at home against West Virginia. Coach Matt Wells said Colombi has "kind of jump-started" the offense. He has completed 40 of 54 passes (74%) for 359 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in two games.