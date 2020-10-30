GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida linebacker James Houston arranged chairs in his living room to simulate blockers and placed a tennis ball on top of a garbage can to work on his hands. Running back Malik Davis slid his bed against a wall to create space to practice plays. Quarterback Kyle Trask threw passes to his girlfriend, an outfielder on the softball team.

The 10th-ranked Gators got a little creative to stay sharp during their two-week quarantine following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nonetheless, coach Dan Mullen expects his team to be rested and rusty when it hosts Missouri on Saturday night in the Swamp.

It will mark three weeks since Florida (2-1) last played, a lengthy layoff that could prove problematic for a team that opened the season with hopes of playing for a Southeastern Conference and national championship.

The Gators now have a seven-week gauntlet of games ahead, with the next two being crucial to accomplishing their goals. It begins against the Tigers, who have won two straight in varying fashion, and continues against rival and Georgia (3-1) in Jacksonville.

Win both and Florida would be atop the SEC East. Lose either and Mullen’s guys would need help down the stretch to reach the conference title game for the first time in four years.

The Tigers are planning to adapt to whoever steps on the field.

“There’s no way to know,” Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “You just go in assuming that they’ll be at full strength. We know the challenges we have. We know the kinds of scheme that they’re going to try to run. We’ll adjust while we’re in the game. I don’t think we’re going to act like they’re not going to have their best guys.”

WINNING STREAK

The Tigers have won consecutive games in differing fashion. They beat defending national champion LSU in a shootout, winning 45-41, and then dominated Kentucky 20-10 last week. No one knows which team will show up in.

Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak is 3-0 as a starter, completing 78% of his passes for 687 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He could catch a break with about 17,000 fans on hand for Florida’s home games.