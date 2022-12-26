New Orleans Purdue Basketball

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer shoots over New Orleans guard K'mani Doughty during the second half of a game on Wednesday in West Lafayette, Indiana.

 Associated Press

Purdue remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for a third straight week, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina returned to the rankings and New Mexico cracked the poll for the first time in eight years.

The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday's latest poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top.

