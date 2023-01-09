CFP National Championship Football

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey lands in the end zone after a catch for a touchdown against TCU during the first half of the national championship Playoff game Monday in Inglewood, California.

 Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 Monday night to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships.

The Bulldogs (15-0) became the first repeat champs since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago and left no doubt that they have replaced the Crimson Tide as the new bullies on the block.

