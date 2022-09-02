Behind the Wheel

This photo provided by Nissan shows the 2023 Nissan Leaf, a small electric hatchback with an EPA-estimated range of up to 215 miles. 

TOKYO — Nissan will more aggressively push electric vehicles to take advantage of a new U.S. law that gives up to $7,500 in tax credits, the Japanese automaker said Friday.

President Joe Biden signed the landmark climate change and health care bill into law last month. The tax credit can be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle that’s made in the U.S.

