CORRECTION Military Helicopter Crash

Brig. Gen. John Lubas address the press in regards to the Black Hawk helicopter crash that occurred early Thursday outside of Fort Campbell in Christian County, Kentucky. 

 Associated Press

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Nine people were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters conducting a nighttime training exercise in Kentucky, Army officials said Thursday.

Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell, said the deaths happened Wednesday night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission.

