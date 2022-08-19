Nicaragua Bishop Arrested

A poster featuring Bishop Rolando Alvarez and Pope Francis hangs inside the Cathedral on Friday in Matagalpa, Nicaragua. 

 Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — Nicaraguan police on Friday raided the residence of a Roman Catholic bishop critical of President Daniel Ortega’s administration, detaining him and several other priests in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the church and a government increasingly intolerant of dissent.

The raid came after Nicaraguan authorities had accused Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Álvarez of “organizing violent groups” and inciting them “to carry out acts of hate against the population.”

