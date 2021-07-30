The NFL’s most discussed stat has been COVID-19 vaccination percentages.
As the first week of training camp kicked off, numbers continue to increase while debate persists.
So far, 88.5% of players have had at least one shot of the vaccine and 20 teams have more than 90% of players vaccinated, including eight with more than 95% vaccinated.
The league can’t mandate the vaccine but it made its stance clear through strict protocols for players who don’t get it.
“I wouldn’t have got the vaccine without the protocols they are enforcing on us,” Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said this week. “It’s a personal decision for everyone. Everyone has to make the best decision for them and their families. That is kind of our mindset in this building, but they are trying to force your hand. ...
Some players are willing to endure daily testing, wearing masks, physical distancing and more restrictions to avoid the vaccine. They won’t be allowed to eat meals with teammates; can’t participate in media or marketing activities while traveling; aren’t permitted to use the sauna or steam room; and may not leave the team hotel or interact with people outside the team on the road.
Teams are required to make unvaccinated players visually identifiable and the league recommended use of colored wristbands or credentials.
And the union, in an email to its members, said:
“The only difference this year is the NFL’s decision to impose additional penalties on clubs which are responsible for the outbreak and the availability of proven vaccines. The protocols we jointly agreed to helped get us through a full season last year without missing game checks and are effective, when followed.”
Teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid.
Under the league’s protocols, vaccinated players must be tested every 14 days as opposed to daily.
