Browns 48, Steelers 37

The first snap of the game from Mike Pouncey sailed over Ben Roethlisberger's head, and Cleveland secured it in the end zone for a touchdown.

Roethlisberger then threw four total interceptions, and Cleveland built a 28-0 lead in the first quarter to lead the division rivals with a dominant victory.

Cleveland's 35 first-half points are the most by a road team in NFL playoff history.

Baker Mayfield threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns while Kareem Hunt ran for two scores.

The Browns will visit the Chiefs at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

Saints 21, Bears 9

Michael Thomas and Latavius Murray caught Drew Brees' touchdown passes, and Alvin Kamara rushed for 99 yards and a 3-yard scoring run after sitting out the regular-season finale and not practicing this past week because of COVID-19 protocols.

On defense, New Orleans (13-4) held Chicago (8-9) to 239 yards, just 48 rushing.

The Saints will host the Tampa Bay Bucs after winning both during the regular season. The game will kick off at 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Ravens 20, Titans 13

Lamar Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more, rallying the Ravens from a 10-0 hole. The Ravens (12-5) went 21 straight losses in either the regular season or playoffs when trailing by 10 or more points.

Despite being sacked five times and throwing an interception, Jackson turned in the sixth 100-yard rushing game by a quarterback in the postseason, and joined Colin Kaepernick with two.

Derrick Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards and the Titans (11-6) were held to their fewest points of the season.

The Ravens will travel to face the Bills at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY

Buccaneers 31, Washington 23

In his first postseason game wearing a uniform other than New England's, Tom Brady showed why he was so responsible for the Patriots' two-decade dynasty. While leading his new team, the Buccaneers (12-5), to their first playoff win since Tampa Bay won the 2002 championship, Brady extended his record for playoff victories to 31. He threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns in his 42nd postseason start.

Bills 27, Colts 24

At Buffalo, there actually was a playoff game played, for the first time in 15 years. And won by the Bills, the AFC East champions for the first time since 1995. Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and scored another rushing, and the Bills (14-3) knocked down a desperation pass by Philip Rivers to end the game.

The Bills have won seven in a row.

Rams 30, Seahawks 20

At Seattle, a staunch defensive performance by the league's top-ranked unit lifted Los Angeles (11-6) into the divisional round. The Rams, even with unanimous All-Pro DT Aaron Donald sitting out much of the second half with a rib injury, rattled Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, sacking him five times and getting a pick-6 from Darious Williams. LA also shut down the Seattle rushing attack.

"We expected to do this," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "Nobody acted surprised."

The Rams now travel to the Packers at 3:35 p.m. Saturday.