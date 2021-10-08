San Francisco (2-2)
at Arizona (4-0)
Their impressive win at the Rams last Sunday stamped the Cardinals as legit. This is a rapidly maturing team on offense, defense, special teams and in coaching. The last time they were 5-0 was 1974 in St. Louis.
Cleveland (3-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)
The Browns have allowed 266 yards rushing through four games, the fewest in franchise history, and have the league’s top sackmaster in Myles Garrett with six.
Green Bay (3-1)
at Cincinnati (3-1)
OK, who out there saw this as a matchup of first-place squads, particularly after Green Bay opened with a no-show against New Orleans?
Miami (1-3) at Tampa Bay (3-1)
The last time Miami won at Tampa Bay, the Dolphins had Don Shula as coach, Dan Marino at quarterback and Raymond James Stadium was nearly a decade from being built.
New England (1-3)
at Houston (1-3)
Bill Belichick’s teams are 22-6 against first-year quarterbacks, including a win over the Jets’ Zach Wilson last month.
Denver (3-1) at Pittsburgh (1-3)
The Steelers are looking to avoid their first 1-4 start since 2013 when they lost six of eight to begin the season. That rebuilt blocking unit has allowed at least two sacks in each of the first four games.
Chicago (2-2)
at Las Vegas (3-1)
So Justin Fields is now the full-time starter in Chicago, ending the confusion coach Matt Nagy created for a while. Good luck to the rookie behind this O-line: The Bears have allowed sacks on a league-worst 13.7% of pass plays.
Philadelphia (1-3)
at Carolina (3-1)
Sam Darnold must be eagerly anticipating this matchup. He will face a Philadelphia defense that has allowed a whopping 83 points and 851 total yards in the past two weeks.
New Orleans (2-2) at Washington (2-2)
Washington was supposed to excel defensively, yet it ranks 29th overall and 30 in scoring.
New Orleans either looks great or abysmal, which it was at home to the then-winless Giants last Sunday, allowing 485 yards of total offense.
New York Giants (1-3)
at Dallas (3-1)
If Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay — the major offensive players for New York — perform as they did in New Orleans, the Giants could give high-riding Dallas problems.
New York Jets (1-3) vs. Atlanta (1-3) at London
The NFL returns to its international series with a game at Tottenham.
Atlanta will be without its prime weapon, WR Calvin Ridley, for personal reasons.
Tennessee (2-2)
at Jacksonville (0-4)
Tennessee did everything but win at the Jets last week. Another collapse against the turmoil-twisted Jaguars would raise some serious doubts about the Titans.
Detroit (0-4)
at Minnesota (1-3)
Yes, they are separated by one game in the standings. In reality, these NFC North rivals are separated by the size of the Great Lakes in talent.
