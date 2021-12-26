Texans 41, Chargers 29
HOUSTON | Rex Burkhead ran for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns, and Houston took advantage of three turnovers to beat Los Angeles. Both teams were missing more than a dozen players because COVID-19 protocols.
Missouri Western alum Jonathan Owens, making his second-straight start, tallied four tackles, his first career interception on a throw by Justin Herbert, and he recovered a fumble.
Cowboys 56, Washington FT 14
DALLAS | Dak Prescott became the second player to throw a touchdown to a wide receiver, running back, tight end and lineman in the same game as the Cowboys routed their NFC East rivals.
Buccaneers 32, Panthers 6
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | Tampa Bay won its first NFC South title since 2007 when Tom Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown and Antonio Brown made a grand return to the NFL in a rout of Carolina.
In his first game since Oct. 13, Brown caught 10 passes for 101 yards while being targeted 15 times by Brady.
Rams 30, Vikings 23
MINNEAPOLIS | Brandon Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to lift Los Angeles into the playoffs in its win over Minnesota.
Sony Michel rushed for a season-high 131 yards and a score for the Rams (11-4), while Matt Gay made three field goals. Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions.
Bills 33, Patriots 21
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. | Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and Buffalo hung on to beat New England to vault the Bills back into first place in the AFC East title race.
Buffalo (9-6) now holds tiebreakers over the Patriots and Dolphins, and is in the driver’s seat to win its second straight division title. Allen finished 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards, and he also rushed 12 times for 64 yards.
Eagles 34, Giants 10
PHILADELPHIA | Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown to lineman Lane Johnson, linebacker Alex Singleton returned an interception for a score and Philadelphia continued its late-season playoff push with a win over New York.
Bengals 41, Ravens 21
CINCINNATI | Joe Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns, and Cincinnati took sole possession of first place in the AFC North by beating a COVID-depleted Baltimore team.
Burrow was 37 of 46 and threw two touchdown passes to Tee Higgins and one each to Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon as the Bengals (9-6) swept the Ravens for the first time since 2015. Tee Higgins had 12 receptions for a career-high 194 yards. Ja’Marr Chase caught seven for 125 yards, and Boyd had three catches for 85 yards.
Raiders 17, Broncos 13
LAS VEGAS | Josh Jacobs rushed for 129 yards and Las Vegas came from behind to defeat Denver and stay relevant in the AFC playoff picture.
Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr completed 20 of 25 passes for 201 yards with one touchdown and an interception.
The Raiders were 9 for 10 in stopping Denver on third downs and limited the Broncos to 158 net yards on offense. Las Vegas held the Broncos to a mere 18 yards on the ground.
Falcons 20, Lions 16
ATLANTA | Matt Ryan threw a tiebreaking 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter Atlanta held on late to beat Detroit — and preserve its slim playoff hopes.
Bears 25, Seahawks 24
SEATTLE | Jimmy Graham caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles with 1:01 remaining, Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the 2-point conversion, and Chicago Bears beat Seattle.
Foles finished 24 of 35 for 250 yards for the Bears (5-10).
Jets 26, Jaguars 21
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. | Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another to outduel Trevor Lawrence, and short-handed New York used a goal-line stand at the end of the game to hold on and beat Jacksonville.
Wilson set a Jets record for a quarterback with 91 yards rushing, highlighted by a 52-yard score — the longest run by a QB in franchise history.
