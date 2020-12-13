PACKERS 31, LIONS 24

DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Packers clinched the NFC North title.

The Packers (10-3) knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship. The Packers clinched the division with the win and Minnesota's loss to Tampa Bay earlier in the day.

The Packers' win combined with the Saints' loss in Philadelphia gives Green Bay the top seed in the NFC. The teams are both 10-3, but the Packers beat the Saints earlier this season.

EAGLES 24, SAINTS 21

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown, Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores. The Eagles (4-8-1) snapped a four-game losing streak and stayed within reach in the woeful NFC East.

The Saints (10-3) had won nine in a row and were 8-0 over the past two seasons without Drew Brees before running into the inspired Eagles.

Hurts was 17 of 30 in his first career start after replacing Carson Wentz. He fumbled late in the fourth quarter.

WASHINGTON 23, 49ERS 15

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl scored defensive touchdowns and Washington grabbed sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

Washington (6-7) has won four straight games and is one game ahead of the New York Giants. It is Washington's first four-game winning streak since 2016.

COLTS 44, RAIDERS 27

LAS VEGAS — T.Y. Hilton caught two touchdown passes from Philip Rivers and Jonathan Taylor rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two scores.

Rivers passed for 244 yards and Taylor had a key 62-yard TD run for the Colts (9-4), who racked up 456 total yards while scoring on seven of their first eight drives in their fourth victory in five games.

SEAHAWKS 40, JETS 3

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson threw four more touchdowns passes to give him a career-high with 36 for the season before finally resting in the fourth quarter.

Seattle (9-4) rebounded exactly as it hoped after last week's surprisingly poor offensive performance in its loss to the New York Giants, and stayed even with the Los Angeles Rams on top of the NFC West.

BUCCANEERS 26, VIKINGS 14

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Brady tossed TD passes of 48 yards to Scotty Miller and 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski to rebound from losing two straight home games entering Tampa Bay's bye. Ronald Jones had a 1-yard TD run and Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 18 and 48 yards.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries, but Minnesota chances were undermined by another poor performance by kicker Dan Bailey, who missed an extra point and three field goals.

CARDINALS 26, GIANTS 7

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Haason Reddick had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles as the Cardinals spoiled the return of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and moved back into an NFC playoff spot.

The Cardinals finished with eight sacks. Kyler Murray went 24 of 35 for 244 yards and ran 13 times for 47. DeAndre Hopkins had nine catches for 136 yards.

TITANS 31, JAGUARS 10

JACKSONVILLE, Tenn. — Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns, his best performance in five trips to his hometown area, and the Titans handed the Jaguars a 12th consecutive loss. It was Henry's fourth game with at least 200 yards and two scores, setting an NFL record he previously shared with Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson.

COWBOYS 30, BENGALS 7

CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes. Cincinnati greatly contributed to the cause of its longtime quarterback, who was playing in Paul Brown Stadium for the first time since he was cast aside by the team before the season.

The Bengals fumbled the ball away on their first three drives, one fumble returned for a touchdown, and leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys (4-9). That was all they needed.

BRONCOS 32, PANTHERS 27

CHRLOTTE, N.C. — Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score.

Lock connected on touchdown throws of 49 and 37 yards to rookie KJ Hamler and also threw scoring strikes to Nick Vannett and Tim Patrick to help the Broncos snap a two-game slide. Hamler, the team's second-round draft pick, twice beat veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas for touchdowns.

BEARS 36, TEXANS 7

CHICAGO — Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes to outplay Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL, and the Bears snapped a six-game losing streak.

David Montgomery ran for an 80-yard touchdown on Chicago's first play from scrimmage, helping the Bears stopped their worst skid since the 2002 team dropped eight in a row to match a franchise record.

CHARGERS 20, FALCONS 17

INGLEWOOD, Calif — Michael Badgley hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired. Los Angeles got the ball on its 26 after Michael Davis picked off Matt Ryan's pass intended for Calvin Ridley. Justin Herbert's completions of 15 yards to Hunter Henry and 25 yards to Tyron Johnson got LA into Badgley's range. Badgley split the uprights for the second winning kick of his career.

Herbert was 36 of 44 for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Austin Ekeler had 146 scrimmage yards (79 rushing, 67 receiving) as Los Angeles (4-9) snapped a two-game losing streak.

BILLS 26, STEELERS 15

Pittsburgh quarter Ben Roethlisberger threw two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, while Buffalo's Josh Allen threw for 238 yards and two scores to hand the Steelers a second-straight loss after starting 11-0.

Stefon Diggs tallied 10 catches for 130 yards and a score. Buffalo scored 23 unanswered after falling behind 7-0.

With the loss by the Steelers, Pittsburgh fell behind Kansas City in the race for the AFC's top seed and a first-round bye.