TITANS 30, RAVENS 24, OT

BALTIMORE — Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in overtime to cap another memorable performance against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Tennessee Titans rallied for a 30-24 victory Sunday.

Running against a patchwork Ravens defensive line, Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries. It was his sixth 100-yard game of the season and put him over 1,000 yards for the third consecutive year.

It was reminiscent of Henry's outing last January, when he rambled for 195 yards to carry the Titans to a 28-12 upset of the top-seeded Ravens in the AFC divisional playoff.

STEELERS 27, JAGUARS 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pittsburgh's most dominant defensive performance of the season kept the Steelers perfect. Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and the Steelers steamrolled their way to a 10-0 record.

Ben Roethlisberger and Co. gladly shared the spotlight with one of the league's most disruptive defenses. Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He found Chris Claypool and Eric Ebron for scores. Diontae Johnson finished with 12 catches for 111 yards.

COLTS 34, PACKERS 31, OT

INDIANAPOLIS — After allowing three touchdown passes and 28 first-half points, the Colts gave up only three second-half points. They also forced a game-changing fumble less than a minute into overtime.

Rodrigo Blankenship won it with a 39-yard field goal with 7:10 remaining.

Philip Rivers was 24 of 35 with 288 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his 234th consecutive start, tying Eli Manning for the 10th-longest streak in league history.

SAINTS 24, FALCONS 9

NEW ORLEANS — Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 233 yards in his first NFL start at quarterback, and the Saints got their seventh straight victory.

With 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees sidelined at least three games with multiple rib fractures, Saints coach Sean Payton gave Hill the nod over offseason free agent acquisition Jameis Winston.

WASHINGTON 20, BENGALS 9

LANDOVER, Md. — Top draft pick Joe Burrow was carted off with a left knee injury before Alex Smith rallied Washington.

Burrow's departure allowed Smith and Washington (3-7) to take over and move a half-game back of Philadelphia for first place in the NFL's weakest division. Just after Burrow left, the 36-year-old Smith — who broke his right tibia and fibula on the same field just over two years ago — led a go-ahead, 55-yard scoring drive that ended with a 3-yard TD pass to Steven Sims.

BROWNS 22, EAGLES 17

CLEVELAND — Kareem Hunt's leaping 5-yard score came shortly after a dazzling 54-yard run by Nick Chubb as the Browns (7-3) finally found traction in their running game in a constant downpour.

Cleveland also got a 50-yard interception return TD in the first half by second-year linebacker Sione Takitaki. The Browns constantly harassed Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz despite playing without Garrett.

BRONCOS 20, DOLPHINS 13

DENVER — Justin Simmons intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick's pass in the end zone with 63 seconds left. The Broncos (4-6) not only prevented Tua Tagovailoa from becoming just the second rookie in the past 40 years to win his first four starts, but they sacked him a half-dozen times and knocked him from the game in the fourth quarter.

TEXANS 27, PATRIOTS 20

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson threw for 344 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, and J.J. Watt defended a career-high four passes.

It's also the Texans' first win of the season against a team besides the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. And the Texans' win gave interim coach Romeo Crennel a rare victory by a former Bill Belichick assistant against his former boss.

PANTHERS 20, LIONS 0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start, the much-maligned Carolina defense earned its first shutout since 2015 and the Panthers (4-7) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Walker, a former XFL player, was made the starter less than two hours before kickoff when Teddy Bridgewater was officially ruled out with a knee injury.

COWBOYS 31, VIKINGS 28

MINNEAPOLIS — Andy Dalton returned from a two-game absence to throw three touchdown passes, hitting Dalton Schultz for a 2-yard score with 1:37 left to stop the Cowboys' four-game losing streak.

Dodging pressure all afternoon, Kirk Cousins completed 22 of 30 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns to punctuate possessions of 75, 81 and 85 yards to start the second half.

CHARGERS 34, JETS 28

LOS ANGELES — Keenan Allen set a Chargers franchise record with 16 receptions and Justin Herbert threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns.