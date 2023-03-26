Rule Change Proposals Football

Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of Football Operations at the NFL, speaks to reporters during NFL meetings in 2021 in New York.

 File photo | Associated Press

The NFL will consider significant changes to the kicking game with the competition committee proposing that the league adopt the college rule that allows touchbacks on fair catches of kickoffs and moving the touchback spot on punts to the 25-yard line.

NFL executive Troy Vincent said Friday that the competition committee looked at various rules on kickoffs in college and the spring leagues to try to reduce injuries on what is one of the more dangerous plays.

