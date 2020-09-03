NEW YORK | All NFL and NFL Players Association facilities will close on Election Day, and the league and union will televise a one-hour program next week for players to highlight work being done to advance social justice.

The league and the players’ union said Thursday they want to “ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the precious right to vote” on Nov. 3. Both the league and union have launched get-out-the-vote initiatives as well.

Other plans by the league and union include working with state officials to establish polling places at NFL stadiums. As well as facilitating meetings with state and local elected officials and leaders of law enforcement “to discuss steps that can be taken to reduce conflict and improve relations between law enforcement and members of the community.