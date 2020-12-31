After getting gashed by Cleveland for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns and still coming out on top in a high-scoring, back-and-forth thriller, Baltimore star linebacker Matthew Judon summed it up well.

“That’s how football is, man,” he said after the Ravens won 47-42 on Dec. 14. “You leave enough time (against) a good offense, and they go right back and score.”

That’s NFL football in 2020, where no lead is safe, no point total high enough and offensive records are getting shattered weekly in what’s on pace to be the most prolific scoring season in a century of pro football.

The reasons for the scoring spree are numerous. The virtual offseason made building defensive cohesion more difficult. The lack of fans in the stands made life easier on road quarterbacks. Rule changes that seemed to de-emphasize offensive holding, while cracking down on defensive pass interference only made scoring easier. Analytics friendly coaches were more aggressive than ever on fourth downs, creating short fields for defenses that managed to make a stop or gave offenses an extra chance at success.

It has all added up to teams averaging 24.7 points per game heading into Week 17, more than a point higher than the previous NFL record of 23.4 set in 2013 and even slightly ahead of the highest-scoring season in the wide-open AFL (24.5 ppg in 1961).

A league that struggled to find competent quarterbacks not too long ago is having a much easier time filling spots of late. With NFL teams adopting more of the spread concepts that have proliferated through the college game, rookies are more able to step right in and thrive, as evidenced by the Chargers’ Justin Herbert throwing a rookie record 28 TD passes this season.

The increase in younger quarterbacks also means more mobile ones as the NFL has already shattered the record for QB running with 8,754 yards and 118 TDs.