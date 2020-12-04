The NFL is further limiting player access to team facilities as it attempts to enhance safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memo sent to the 32 clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, teams must close their facilities for two days after games, with some exceptions.

Beginning Monday, that all teams playing on a Sunday must close those facilities the next two days — except for clubs playing on the subsequent Thursday. Only players needing medical attention for injuries or in rehab programs may enter the team complex.

Coaches can access the facility but must work in their own offices and can’t conduct meetings except virtually.

Teams playing on Monday nights can next have players in their facilities on Thursday, and teams with Thursday night games must close the complex to players until Sunday.

Locker rooms and cafeterias must be closed during those days.

Tryouts will be permitted on those days with only “essential football personnel” attending. Players trying out for a team are subject to current testing rules.

The NFL also is lifting the 62-player game travel limit for teams. Each team can determine how many players to take to road games, including practice squad players. That takes effect for this week’s games, and should help with filling out the 48-man roster in case of issues with the coronavirus on game days.