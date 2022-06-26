In wake of the recent news of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, local community members are taking matters into their own hands.
A women’s rights rally was held outside of St. Joseph City Hall on Sunday afternoon. The rally had men and women with signs expressing their feelings regarding the recent decision.
Emily Nellestein said the hope was to show the community just how much this decision affects everyone.
“We are doctors, we are lawyers, we are nurses, we are mothers, we are wives, we are partners, we are the community directly. And we can affect just as much as the six of them trying to do this to us. Are you kidding? They just messed with an army. So we’re in the community, and if you try to take us out, congratulations, you just met your own demise,” Nellestein said.
Madison McKinley said that she couldn’t believe the court’s decision and that the people of St. Joseph need to know how important the matter truly is.
“Everybody is upset, mad, infuriated, worried, scared ... It doesn’t just effect women, it effects everybody. You should care because it’s about basic human rights. You need to have universal healthcare anyway, and just taking away women’s health care like this is just denoting us in society,” McKinley said.
The people at the rally say this isn’t the only event that will take place and people should be ready for more events in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.