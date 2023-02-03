The Division of Cannabis Regulation within the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services started awarding comprehensive licenses to dispensaries that applied to convert from just a medical marijuana facility to a medical and adult-use one.
Department spokesperson Lisa Cox said most of the state dispensaries applied for the comprehensive license.
Both Vertical and Sunny Daze dispensaries received their confirmation emails Friday morning between 6 and 7 a.m. They will both begin selling adult-use marijuana when they open: Sunny Daze at 9 a.m. and Vertical at 10 a.m.
“We are all hands on deck getting started,” said David Craig, Sunny Daze spokesperson.
Customers looking to purchase recreational marijuana today should keep a few things in mind.
First, adult-use customers are limited to buying no more than three ounces of marijuana flower or its equivalent. This is because that is the maximum nonpatient card holders can legally have at once.
Second, customers will need to bring in a form of identification, like a driver's license, to prove they are 21 or older. Dispensary staff check identification before customers enter the store floor. Customers do not need to be Missouri residents to purchase or consume marijuana in the state.
Finally, there are limits on where people can consume marijuana, like in public or on public property.
