Westlake entrance damaged after fire By News-Press NOW Kendra Simpson Sep 10, 2023 The South Belt Westlake Ace Hardware store caught fire, causing external damage to the building. First responders were called to the scene Sunday afternoon at 1325 South Belt Highway after the fire had started. The St. Joseph Fire Department extinguished the flames within the hour. Fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire. News-Press NOW will provide updates as they become available.
