Westlake entrance damaged after fire

The hardware store caught fire Sunday afternoon, causing external damage.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

The South Belt Westlake Ace Hardware store caught fire, causing external damage to the building.

First responders were called to the scene Sunday afternoon at 1325 South Belt Highway after the fire had started. The St. Joseph Fire Department extinguished the flames within the hour.

