Around 12 p.m. on Sunday, a vehicle collision occurred in DeKalb County that resulted in three people receiving serious injuries.
A 2013 Ford Mustang was on Ensign Trace and while traveling through US 36 Highway failed to yield to a 2017 Ram 1500.
The Ram struck the Ford Mustang on its driver’s side.
The Ford Mustang came to a rest on the eastbound lane of US 36 Highway while the Ram came to a rest on the median.
The driver of the Ford Mustang was Garrison Pollard, 77, of Cowgill, Missouri.
The driver of the Ram was James Navin, 57, and Michelle Navin, 54, was an occupant. Both were from Tarkio, Missouri.
All vehicles were totaled by the collision and everyone involved was wearing their seatbelt.
