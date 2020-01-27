Trying to help out overseas

Two local businesses teamed up to raise money for the bush fire victims in Australia.
Claire Clark of Marble Bar Bakery and Brian Myers of the Tiger’s Den held a fundraiser on Sunday at the Tiger’s Den. The event started at 1 p.m. and ended around 5 p.m. Guests were greeted by snacks, a bloody mary bar and Australian themed decorations.
Clark came to America 15 years ago. She said that she was happy to be celebrating Australia day by raising money to help.
“Honestly, celebrating Australia when it’s just been such a horrible time for the entire country — It’s just a nice way to sort of celebrate it and also raise money directly for the bush fire victims.
The planning for the event first came up a few weeks ago when Myers approached Clark with the idea. Due to the pair already each having their own businesses, it was just a matter of getting the word out and decorating.
Myers said that the event was nice to have in St. Joseph because people everywhere are watching what’s happening in Australia.
“I don’t care what corner of the world you are in, everyone has been moved by what’s happening in Australia with the wildfires,” Myers said. “It impacts not just the people but the animals. There’s all sorts of different fundraisers and events that are helping the people and we just thought this would be a good way to help.”
The money raised from the silent auction and donations will be sent to an organization in Australia that is helping with the bush fire victims. For people who would like to donate, you can go to the Marble Bar Bakery or the Tiger’s Den Facebook pages.
Myers thought the event had a great turnout and was happy to see so many people stop by.
“It’s a great way to see another community come together to help another community oversees,” Myers said.