Trump peace plan could boost embattled Israeli leader

JERUSALEM | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu headed to Washington on Sunday vowing to “make history” as he prepared to meet President Donald Trump for the unveiling of the U.S. administration’s much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
But the high-profile meeting in Washington looks set to serve mostly as a sideshow to the two allied leaders’ serious legal problems. The Palestinians have not been consulted on the much-trumpeted deal and have pre-emptively rejected the U.S. proposal.
The Trump-Netanyahu meeting on Tuesday comes as Trump’s impeachment trial continues in the U.S. Senate and the Israeli Parliament holds a hearing to discuss Netanyahu’s request for immunity from criminal corruption charges. For both men, their White House summit will be a welcome diversion.
Vice President Mike Pence announced the surprise invitation for Netanyahu and his top challenger, Israeli politician Benny Gantz, on Thursday in Jerusalem, after addressing an international Holocaust forum.