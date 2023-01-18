Darci Henry

Darci Henry, a care coach with Trualta, talks about why the caregivers support service made its way into St. Joseph at the end of last year. 

 Stef Manchen

Trualta Care Network, an online learning service, launched its portal to give caregivers in the Buchanan County area resources to better support their patients on November 1. Since then, many community members have utilized the programs the platform provides.

Three months into the portals activation, there has been an influx of people caregiving in the community. Darci Henry, a care coach with Trualta, said the network chose to move into the area after discovering a 'lapse' in patient care that needed to be addressed.

