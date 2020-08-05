Missouri voters have signed off on a plan to make thousands more low-income adults eligible for Medicaid after adopting a constitutional amendment to expand eligibility for the government health insurance program.
Supporters of the measure were celebrating their victory Tuesday night.
"Access to health care has never been more important than it is right now. Today's historic victory for Amendment 2 highlights that when it comes to the care of our neighbors and the health of our ailing economy, Medicaid expansion uniquely unites Missourians," said A.J. Bockelman, the "Yes on 2" campaign manager.
"Amendment 2 won today because no matter what we look like, where we live or how much money we make, most of us want the same things -- the ability to keep our families safe and well," said Caitlyn Adams, executive director for Missouri Jobs with Justice Voter Action, a grassroots coalition that had helped gather signatures to place the amendment on the ballot. "Expanding Medicaid is a big step toward this goal."
Southwest Missouri voters had decidedly strong views against expansion, which was called Amendment 2 on the ballot. With all precincts reporting, Jasper County voters rejected the proposal by a 2-1 margin, with 11,401 votes against it and 5,779 votes supporting it. Newton County voters also turned out strongly against the measure, with 7,645 votes against and 2,837 votes for it, with all precincts reporting.
Missouri's Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and its income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.
The measure approved Tuesday will expand eligibility under the terms of the 2010 federal health care law signed by President Barack Obama. That law provides a higher-than-usual federal funding share for states that expand Medicaid coverage to adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level, about $17,600 for an individual or $30,000 for a family of three.
By proposing a constitutional amendment instead of a new law, Missouri supporters have ensured that lawmakers will be unable to change it without going back to voters.
Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway's office estimated that expanding Medicaid could cost the state at least $200 million or save as much as $1 billion annually by 2026. Other backers included the Missouri Hospital Association and groups with particular sway over Republicans, such as the Missouri Catholic Conference and Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Republican opponents cited the potential costs as reason to oppose the ballot initiative.
To date, 38 states -- including Missouri -- and Washington, D.C., have adopted Medicaid expansion measures, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. One of the most recent, neighboring Oklahoma, in June became the first state to amend its constitution to expand Medicaid, with a state question passing by less than 1%.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.