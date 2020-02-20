JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is poised to receive a $3.6 million tool to help it manage its wetlands and wildlife.
State bidding documents released Tuesday show the Missouri Department of Conservation inked a contract to purchase a new helicopter earlier this month.
The Airbus H125 is expected to be delivered to wildlife officials from a dealer in Texas no later than mid-June.
“The H125 can be easily reconfigured for various aerial work missions with a wide range of optional equipment, whatever the environment and the mission requirement,” an Airbus description notes. “Missions include air crane operations, firefighting, power line inspection, crop spraying, news gathering, parachuting, geological and wildlife survey, farming and fishing activities, etc.”
Once deployed, the department is planning to use the chopper to monitor the state’s growing bear population and generate wildlife population estimates, said Conservation spokeswoman Candice Davis.