Several people gathered at Francis Street First United Methodist Church on Sunday for the “Stand Tall With Ukraine” rally in support of the Ukrainian people in their ongoing war with Russia.
Candy Sheehan, lay leader at First United Methodist Church, said today’s rally was special because their church’s pastor is from Russia and has a wonderful perspective on what’s going on.
“And we felt that like there wasn’t no one better in this whole town to support the Ukrainians than Dr. Lydia Istomina,” Sheehan said.
For the event, Lydia Istomina said that several churches came out in support, along with the Immigration Alliance and non-profit organizations.
“This is time that Russians need to take a stand,” Istomina said. “And I know that it’s a very confusing time, especially if they listen to some propaganda, and some news on the Russian side, it’s very easy to get confused.”
She said that people in Russia think that American news on the war is fake.
“It’s a time to use your brains, and also know history, and it’s important to say no to Nazis. Because the way Russia attacked Ukraine was exactly how Germans attacked Russia, Soviet Union back in 1941,” Istomina said.
Istomina explained that her first husband was half Ukrainian, making their children a quarter Ukrainian.
She said that having mixed ancestry was a part of how people in the Soviet Union were. This includes her grandfather, who was 100% Belarusian.
“And it’s very valuable to understand that Russian and Ukrainian culture (are) both rich,” Istomina said. “But somehow, Russian people try to feel like and promote that Ukrainian culture is very kind of minimal and does not have a value, and this is not so.”
The event began with the singing of the Ukrainian Anthem.
From there, speakers, some of which have personal ties with the people of Ukraine, shared their stories with the crowd.
In support of the Ukrainian people, Sheehan said that a sizeable donation was made to United Methodist Committee on Relief.
She said that further collections would be taken after the service.
“But as much as anything, we want to get out information. We want to tell the truth, we want people to be aware of it,” Sheehan said.
Istomina said that is hard for people in Russia to speak against the war because people can be punished by the government for it.
“But people cannot stop protesting against this war, so I invite everybody to take a stand,” she said.
For the service, Istomina read a prayer that was shared with her by a Bishop in Ukraine. It was written in 1676 in response to Ukraine being constantly attacked.
“‘Be merry, and let your heart be strengthened, and conquer your enemies, and trust in the Lord in the name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirt.”
