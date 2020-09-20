The St. Joseph Parks Department is adding some fun to the community with their new Sunday Fun Day Pop Up Parks.

Members of the Parks Department go out and set up different activities for community members to enjoy. The activities include sidewalk chalk, bubbles, horseshoes, ladder ball, volleyball and much more. After an item has been used, a member of the parks department wipes it down before someone else can use it.

Jessica Oshel is the Special Events and Communication Coordinator for the Parks Department and she was out at the event. Oshel said she loves doing the event because it gets people out of the house.

“A lot of people have been kind of stuck in their house, they’re scared to get out and about. So it really helps people get out and enjoy the fresh air, and get out of that sad COVID mindset, and just enjoy the parks. They get to see the different opportunities that the parks do have, which is why we’re moving from different park to different park.”

Each Sunday, the department is set up at different parks. Last weekend they were at Civic Center Park, this weekend was Bartlett Park and next weekend will be the final weekend out at Coleman Hawkins park.

Oshel said that the event originally was mentioned by the person in the position before her, but once she got the job, she took it and ran with it. Her only concern is letting the public know that these events are taking place.

“It’s kind of hard to spread the word about it, but we do have a Facebook page,” Oshel said. “A lot of people don’t realize it that we wipe down everything, so you don’t need to worry about any spread of germs or anything.”

The next Pop Up Park will be next Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Coleman Hawkins Park in downtown St. Joseph.