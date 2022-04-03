The St. Joseph Country Club hosted Settings and Celebrations, a bridal and event gala on Sunday as a way to show its recent remodeling.
Ashley Vidal, the assistant general manager and events director at the Country Club, said that this was the first bridal and event gala to be hosted by the Club.
“The Club in 2020 was recently remodeled and we’re here to show it off with our local vendors,” Vidal said.
The remodeling efforts included completing a new ballroom, along with separate bridal and groom suites.
Other efforts are ongoing kitchen renovations, tree trimming and completing construction on one of their driveways.
“Just an all-over facility revamp,” Vidal said.
Vendors featured at the event included offered services ranging from photography and snacks to clothing and cigars.
“Finding local vendors, it’s so amazing working in this community because I always feel everyone wants to jump together and work together,” Vidal said.
One of the vendors was Diedra May, the owner of Every Last Detail, an event retail boutique in St. Joseph.
May was there along with Kelly Briner, the owner of the Blooming Branch, a custom floral design shop in Savannah.
May also works as a designer for Briner.
“The Country Club has been really good to Kelly and I both,” May said. “And so, we talked about having this a couple of years ago and that was in 2020 when COVID came along. So, we rescheduled for today and we just wanted to introduce people just to new trends, the new look that they have here …”
May said that both Briner and herself are booked for upcoming events, such as the wedding season and high school prom.
Myles Antle, a manager of Liebowitz Men’s Wear, said that they had a booth at the gala because their company offers a lot of formal wear for weddings.
Antle said that Liebotwitz was asked to be a vendor at the gala by Ashley Vidar.
“It’s been a good turnout by different faces, for sure,” Antle said. “A lot of people that we don’t normally see …”
Another booth was run by Amy Ingrim, who works with Mama Bear Macs, which makes French custom Macarons.
“Just having them (the macarons) on display, they’re just so pretty,” Ingrim said. “So, I thought bridal events would be great to showcase them and give brides an alternative to a more elegant and unique dessert.”
